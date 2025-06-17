Scarlett Johansson shares rare detail about her casting in 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

'Jurassic World Rebirth' is set to release on July 2

Scarlett Johansson has spilled a rare insight about her casting in the upcoming Jurassic World film.

The 40-year-old is going to play lead role of Zora Bennett in the Jurassic World Rebirth that also stars Jonathan Bailey, Luna Blaise, Ed Skrein, Rupert Friend and Mahershala Ali.

While talking about her selection for the role, Johansson revealed that she was the one, who pitched herself to the franchise director Steven Spielberg.

However, the Lucy actress believes she should have 'played cooler' but that wouldn’t have earned her the part.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she explained, "I had a meeting with him and I don't actually know if he knew the depths of my Jurassic fandom, but I'm hoping that no one explained it to him too thoroughly because it maybe would've come off as being a little too much.”

"Although knowing Steven now, he was excited when I shared with how much it would mean to me to play any part in Jurassic. I could've played it cooler and maybe I wouldn't have gotten it", she added.

The Avengers actress also confessed that this experience taught her that showing your enthusiasm for any project that you are willing to do is not bad rather it is actually good.

“You don't have to dumb it down or play it cool”, Scarlett said.

Jurrasic World Rebirth is set to release worldwide on July 2.