Matthew Perry’s doctor agrees to plead guilty in court

Matthew Perry’s doctor, Salvador Plasencia to plead guilty in Ketamine supply case

Matthew Perry’s doctor, Salvador Plasencia, will be pleading guilty to four federal counts tied to the illegal distribution of ketamine, a move that brings the high-profile case surrounding the beloved actor’s death one step closer to resolution.

Perry, known worldwide for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, passed away in October 2023. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades at the age of 54.

The cause of death was later confirmed to be a ketamine overdose.

In his plea agreement, Plasencia admitted that he provided ketamine to Perry on multiple occasions, despite there being no legitimate medical reason for doing so.

The agreement acknowledges that this happened in the weeks leading up to Perry’s death. According to federal prosecutors, Plasencia attempted to conceal his actions by creating a fake “treatment plan” for the actor, aiming to justify the prescriptions afterwards.

The plea deal outlines a potential prison term of between 15 to 21 months, although the final sentencing decision will ultimately rest with the judge.

The case has drawn widespread attention not only because of Perry’s fame but also due to the disturbing communications revealed during the investigation.

In one message to another doctor, Plasencia allegedly wrote, “I wonder how much this moron will pay… Let’s find out.” That text, prosecutors say, reflects the careless disregard shown toward Perry’s well-being.

Federal charges were filed last summer against Plasencia and four other individuals accused of playing a role in Perry’s death.

Among them is Jasveen Sangha, widely referred to by authorities as the “Ketamine Queen.” She faces charges related to the possession and distribution of ketamine and methamphetamine from a stash house in North Hollywood. Sangha has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in August.

The three other co-defendants — Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Dr. Mark Chavez — have already agreed to plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to supply ketamine.