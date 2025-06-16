Justin Bieber enrages fans with new social media update

Justin Bieber has been on a posting spree on Instagram since a while, but things took a weird twist after his Father’s Day post.
The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a strange message for the occasion as he wrote, “I’m a dad that’s not to be fu--ed with,” punctuated with a middle finger emoji.
The series of posts continued to go downhill as he shared a series of screenshots having a friendship fallout via texts.
Fans expressed concern and asked the Baby hitmaker to “get help” as he is going to be a role model for his infant son.
However, paying no heed to the comments, Justin continued his posting spree and finally shared a shocking picture of a smoked blunt.
Fans again gathered under the comments and expressed their concerns, writing, “Justin remember about Jesus ok, he loves you," and “Chill Bieber. Take a step back. Your kid is looking up to you.”
A third chimed in, “britney took over this account i have no doubts,” referring to Spears' unfiltered posts.
“We joke, joke but deep down he's going through something really hard... I hope he recovers because it sucks!,” wrote another.
While another emphathised with Justin’s wife Hailey and noted, “Hailey is strong bcoz i have supported you through your reckless teenage phase but this kanye one is turning out to be difficult,” referring to the West's serial social media rants after the Grammys.
