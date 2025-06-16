Cher's son Elijah overdoses a year after dodging conservatorship: Report

Cher previously tried and failed to get conservatorship over Elijah

Cher’s worries for her son Elijah Blue Allman have proven true over a year after she tried and failed to get conservatorship over him.

TMZ reported on Sunday, June 15, that Elijah was hospitalised after overdosing near Joshua Tree, California. The 48-year-old is said to be in recovery, with insiders telling the outlet that Cher is “doing everything she can to get him the help he needs.”

Cher, known as the Goddess of Pop, shares Elijah with her late ex-husband Gregg Allman. He has struggled with addiction since his youth, previously revealing he started using drugs at age 11.

In 2023, Cher sought a temporary conservatorship over his finances, warning that “any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs… putting Elijah’s life at risk.” However, she withdrew the request last September after facing resistance from her son.

The reported overdose comes just weeks after Elijah was spotted looking disheveled outside the Chateau Marmont. Photographs showed him in torn clothing, appearing sweaty and confused.

He’s also in the midst of a contentious divorce from singer Marieangela King, who filed for separation citing “irreconcilable differences” and requested $6,000 a month in support.

The pop icon is also mom to Chaz Bono, 56, whom she shares with her first husband, Sonny Bono.