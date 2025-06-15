50 Cent trolls Kanye West, Bianca Censori in ‘diabolical’ statement

50 Cent slams Kanye West and Bianca Censori after Diddy trial appearance

Kanye West is 50 Cent’s new target after he launched attacks on Sean Diddy Combs.

The 49-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Friday, June 14, and made an insulting post against the Carnival rapper.

The Grammy winner shared an AI-generated picture of himself in a white suit, similar to the one West wore when he showed up unannounced at the Manhattan courthouse during Diddy’s trial.

The Heartless singer was not allowed to enter as he was not mentioned on the attendee list for the day.

The In Da Club rapper wrote, "We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs. Damn Ye you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit! @50centaction," in the caption alongside his AI-generated picture and West’s footage from the trial appearance.

The remark took social media by a storm as people wrote, "'Dirty little wife' is diabolical dialogue," and "Can’t just come for somebody wife like that. Disrespectful af."

The comment referred to Bianca Censori’s controversial Grammy look, and another social media user chimed in, '"Dirty little wife" is diabolically diabolical.'

According to reports, after West’s visit to the courthouse was cut short, he exited within 30 minutes.