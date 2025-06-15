Pierce Brosnan spills secret to his long marriage with wife Keely Shaye

Pierce Brosnan has recently spilled the secret to 24 years of marriage to his wife Keely Shaye Smith.

In a new interview with Fox News Digital, the former James Bond star, who is currently promoting his new movie The Unholy Trinity, said, “Keely and I love each other and are blessed to have each other as companions in this life.”

“And we've created a good life for ourselves of hard work and perseverance of life,” said the 72-year-old.

Reflecting on their longtime marital life, the Mamma Mia! actor mentioned, “You know, it's just solving one problem after the [other], whether it's the washing machine or how far the finances are going to go or what your dreams are. But ultimately, we just enjoy each other's company enormously.”

Pierce stated, “She's given me wings to fly and lets me, you know, gallivant around the world here making movies.”

The actor, who tied the knot with Keely in 2001 and shares two sons, would celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary in August.

Meanwhile, Pierce previously defended his Irish accent in the Paramount+ gangster series, MobLand, after viewers called it “utterly ridiculous”.

“My own accent is very soft. Conrad’s accent is a million miles away from me,” he told Radio Times.

The actor added, “I told him that I needed a Kerry accent… So, he gave me the name of a man and I Googled the guy and that was it. It was a Kerry accent. And so, I just gave it full tilt.”