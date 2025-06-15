Justin Bieber's wild rant with paparazzi goes viral amid financial struggles

Justin Bieber recently found himself at the center of attention once again, but this time it wasn't for his music.

The global superstar got into a heated argument with paparazzi outside Soho House Malibu in California, showcasing his frustration with the constant media scrutiny.

The 11-minute expletive-filled rant was sparked when paparazzi approached Bieber, peppering him with questions, including "how it's going."

The singer's response was immediate and forceful: "Not me today bro... How do you think it's going with you in my f*ing face? Get out of my f*ing face!" He emphasised his desire for respect, stating, "I'm demanding respect. You confuse my anger with disrespect. It's anger because you're disrespecting me. You don't get to disrespect me and get away with it".

The Yummy Yummy singer's outburst appears to be motivated by his desire to protect his family, particularly his wife Hailey and their 9-month-old son, Jack Blues.

He stressed that he's "a real dad, a real husband, a real man" and shouldn't be subjected to such invasive questioning. "Stop provoking me," he added, accusing the paparazzi of treating privacy invasion like a game.

This confrontation comes amid rumors of Bieber's financial struggles.

In 2022, he sold the rights to 300 of his songs to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for around $200 million, sparking concerns about his economic stability.

According to sources close to the singer, this move was a desperate attempt to address his financial woes, likening it to "selling a part of himself". Many argue that Bieber is at a low point financially and had no choice but to sell his most valuable assets.

Bieber's fans have come to his defense, criticising the invasive paparazzi culture and expressing concern over the impact on his well-being.

"I'm sick to my stomach that Justin Bieber is constantly portrayed as horrible things and he has to defend himself time and time again against these vultures that try to ruin his reputation and who he is," one fan wrote