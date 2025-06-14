Taylor Swift says goodbye to Blake Lively ‘forever’ after lawsuit: source

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift friendship never to be mended?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship is seemingly over forever as the pop superstar has been deeply hurt by the betrayal.

The 35-year-old songstress and the Gossip Girl alum were bffs until Lively dragged Swift into his lawsuit with Justin Baldoni.

Source close to the Eras Tour performer revealed that the once close friendship seems to be done for good, saying, “Taylor buries hatchets but keeps maps of where she put them, remember?” to Page Six, referring to the lyrics to Swift’s song End Game.

“She will forever be furious at how Blake quite clearly was using her for clout and leverage in her dealings with Justin. She really hates that Blake would even think like that, let alone write the things she did in that text,” added the source.

The ex-friends are not speaking to each other after the lawsuit ruptured their bond forever, and the insider said, “The truth is, the text wasn’t even accurate. That’s not the kind of friendship they ever had— Taylor would never think of herself as Blake’s ‘dragon,’ or protector, or someone who would interfere on her behalf.”

The insider went on to say, “The damage Justin did by revealing those texts— the ‘dragons’ text most especially, and by his initial subpoena, even though he dropped it— is lasting and probably permanent.”

Shedding light on the unexpected mention of Swift in the lawsuit, they said, “For starters, Blake is a grown woman who doesn’t need anyone to do that for her. Secondly, she’s married to one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. It was never a matter of Taylor believing she’d ever have to fight any battles for Blake. For her to see Blake use her name in that context was really hurtful.”