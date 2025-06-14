General Hospital actor Steve Burton monthly income revealed

Do you know how much Steve Burton earns in a month?

Steve Burton known for his role as Jason Morgan in General Hospital may not like it, but his monthly income has been revealed recently.

Burton and his ex-wife Sheree Burton are embroiled in custody battle during which she unveiled how much her former partner's remuneration is.

As per Us Weekly, Sheree had demanded the 54-year-old to pay her $25,000 to aid her clear the amount she owes due to her court battle.

The 47-year-old shared, “[Steve] is an actor and earns income from other business ventures. He earns approximately $100,000 per month.”

“On the other hand, I am self-employed as a fitness coach. My expenses from my business exceed my income," she continued, "Therefore, my only source of income at this time is from interest and dividends from what remains of my half of the community property estate, which I invested.”

"I am currently using that income as well as a portion of the capital to pay for all my living expenses with our daughters, as well as with my new husband and our children together,” she added.

It is pertinent to note that the request was recently dropped.

Previously, the Daytime Emmy Award winner used to pay $12,500 monthly for child support on court's order.

When two of his children reached the age of 18, the amount was subsequently lowered.

For the unversed, the now estranged couple had tied the knot in 1999, and have three children together: Jack, Brooklyn and Makena.