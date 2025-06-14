Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz receive fresh snub from Beckhams amid feud

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have been alienated from the Beckhams’ family as their feud continues, and they will likely be missing a historic event.
Brooklyn, 26, has continued to maintain his distance from parents and reportedly his parents, Victoria and David have now given up trying to make amends.
Notably, his mother-in-law, Claudia Heffner, “is encouraging Brooklyn to take the space,” as an insider told Us Weekly.
The source added that the Peltz family has been “critical of the Beckhams” as the family drama goes on.
At this point, the source added that Victoria, 51, is also “aware that the Peltz family is critical of her.”
David, for his part “went from being sad and devastated to now accepting it and realizing there is nothing they can do.”
“They are done speaking about it,” the insider added of the family. “They view it as the way it is now. The ball is in Brooklyn’s court if he wants to make up.”
The couple will likely be skipping on David’s knighthood ceremony where he would be awarded by King Charles III, because Brooklyn’s parents have not invited him.
The insider shared that Brooklyn and Nicola “found out about the knighthood through the media,” but both of them are “happy” for David.
