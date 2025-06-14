Ms. Rachel finally breaks silence on Olivia Munn remarks

Youtuber Ms. Rachel responds to Olivia Munn criticism

Ms. Rachel vs Olivia Munn saga has taken a new turn as the Youtuber finally addressed Munn's remarks.

Rachel Griffin Accurso took to Instagram Thursday, June 12, to issue a statement after John Mulaney revealed that dangerous threats are being hurled online on Munn and him following her remarks about Ms. Rachel's videos.

The whole fiasco began when the 44-year-old shared with People that she doesn't let her kids Malcolm (3) and Méi (8 months), whom she shares with the stand-up comedian, consume the content creator's videos.

Despite the fact that the Your Friends & Neighbors actress had clarified that it is not Ms. Rachel's content in particular she has an issue with the former television host drew flak.

Rachel wrote on Instagram, “Please be kind to Olivia & her precious family. I don't believe in hate, attacks or hurtful comments.”

However, her recent statement put more focus on her advocacy more than the issue relating the actress.

“I scroll & see stories that don't matter while seeing that children's immeasurable suffering is being ignored,” she elaborated. “It breaks me.”

The 42-year-old clarified that there is no 'bad blood' between the two females.

“Her and I have been in touch,” she mentioned, “and we are both choosing kindness.”