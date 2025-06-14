Kourtney Kardashian shares new photos of baby Rocky after his face reveal

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is showing off her adoration for youngest son Rocky in sweet new pictures.

On Friday, June 13, the Kardashians star posted series of unseen pictures of herself spending quality time with her baby Rocky, whom she welcomed together with her husband Travis Barker in November 2023.

“True love will always bring you back home to your own soul [black heart emoji],” she captioned the adorable carousel, which featured the businesswoman cradling her son in her arms as he sat on his mother’s lap in the cover photo, seemingly captured during a cruise trip.

Among other candid snapshots one showed the mother-son duo walking in the corridor of their home while sporting black, white and grey coordinated outfits.

Meanwhile, another picture captured the 19-month-old cycling outdoors, wearing a helmet.

Despite her baby’s face previously being leaked on TikTok, the mother of four shared new photos in which her son looked away from the camera, carefully keeping his face hidden from view on her social media platform.

The Poosh founder’s comments section quickly filled with mixed reactions from fans. Some questioned the need to continue hiding his face, while others defended her choice as a mother.

“His face has already been seen on TikTok. She needs to stop hiding his face,” one user wrote.

“The world has already seen your baby’s face. Can you please stop hiding him now?” another added.

A third user pushed back, reminding others: “Her child… let’s remember that??”

“It’s her responsibility and her decision,” another fan agreed.

Notably, Kourtney and Travis have been very private about showing their son Rocky's face publicly due to privacy concerns.