Dua Lipa reveals her honest side in new video

Dua Lipa has given fans a glimpse into her authentic self in a new interview with Vogue, featured in its iconic 73 Questions series.

The singer welcomed viewers into her home, showcasing her cooking skills and sharing intimate details about her life.

As she cooked a sea bass and potatoes dish, Lipa poured herself a negroni and shared her thoughts on touring, family dinners, and chaotic moments. "First the drink, obviously," she said, while making the cocktail. She later described it as "medicine" due to its strength.

The singer admitted that she cooks "cowboy style": whatever's in the fridge, she just throws it together.

Throughout the interview, Lipa's humour and honesty shone through. She revealed that she enjoys meeting new people in every place she visits, but also misses her family deeply when she's away.

"I'm gonna get everyone drunk with me," she declared, grinning mischievously, pitcher in hand.

Lipa shared that she turns every city into a mini personal adventure, discovering bars, museums, restaurants, or just finding a great sandwich. "I'm not always on vacation, I just make everything look like one," she joked.

She loves Christmas, saying it's a time when everyone is home and you can make quiet plans.

However, Lipa confessed that last Christmas was a bit stressful. Ruthie Rogers, a renowned chef, was her guest, and just as she was about to put the potatoes in the oven, she realized the pan she had bought didn't fit.

Despite the chaos, everything worked out fine, and Lipa is already imagining what the next holiday anecdote will be.