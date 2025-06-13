Kylie Kelce gets real about pregnancy journey

Taylor Swift's beau's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce got candid about the physical changes her body went through during her pregnancy journey.

Travis Kelce's brother and his wife welcomed fourth daughter, whom they named Finnley, in March.

The 33-year-old wanted to keep it real during her Thursday, June 12 episode of Not Gonna Lie podcast.

She candidly confessed how much she weighed while carrying her fourth child.

While talking to her guest Ilona Maher during the Doom Scroll of the Week segment, Kylie her opinion on about the content creator's statement that people 'over 200 pounds… shouldn't be in a pilates class.'

The 28-year-old admitted that her weight reaches up to 213 pounds at a certain point of the year, so this is a clear misconception that people have.

Kylie seconded what Maher said.

"I feel like at my height specifically, that I've always teetered this area of - especially when I was playing [field hockey] - of high 100s, close to 200 [pounds]. When I've been pregnant, over 200," she said.

She added and talked about her height which is 5'11", "But it's not like anyone would have looked at me when I was pregnant and been like, ‘Oh she really packed it on."

The show's guest who is an Olympic rugby player is 5'10".

Kylie shared, "People don't realize that [with our] frames, how are we supposed to help being that close to 200. And why is 200 the benchmark to being, ‘Wow, you're really unhealthy.'"

For the unversed, Kylie and Jason share three other daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett 2.