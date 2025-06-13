Miley Cyrus celebrates major milestone over ‘Something Beautiful’ success

Miley Cyrus has recently celebrated her major milestone with her fans.

The Hannah Montana actress took to Instagram and shared three photos of herself interacting with viewers in theatres who came to watch her movie, Something Beautiful.

Calling it a surreal moment, Miley wrote a heartfelt note to mark her personal success.

“It was so surreal to see each of you in your velvet seats tonight, awaiting the arrival of Something Beautiful, a project I’ve poured myself into for years,” said the 32-year-old.

The Last Song actress pointed out that this “is more than a movie to me, it’s a manifesto for my way of life from this moment on”.

“A devotion to welcoming beauty into the day to day in all of its unique forms,” remarked the Flowers singer.

Miley continued, “Honoring both the music, the silence & everything in between.”

In the end, she thanked viewers for “joining” her “in celebrating a deeply personal triumph”.

“You, the viewers are the single stars in our shared cosmic concoction that truly is Something Beautiful. I love you,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Something Beautiful: The Visual Album has been released in theatres in the US on June 12.

However, it will be released internationally on June 27.