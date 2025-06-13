Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy 2025 NHL finals date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at 2025 NHL finals Stanley Cup Game 4

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a lively night out together at Game 4 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final. The couple, both 35, attended the Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers matchup at Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, catching the attention of fans and cameras alike.

In a clip shared by Sportsnet’s official X account, the two were seen arriving hand in hand, smiling as they made their way into the venue.

Kelce opted for a vibrant look in a red sweatshirt and matching shorts, topped with a red and white Palm Tree Club hat. Swift chose a light tan romper paired with heeled boots in a matching shade, along with her classic red lipstick.

More moments from the night were captured by different fan accounts, one of them showing Swift sipping a drink while chatting with Kelce, who was looking at his phone.

The couple seemed relaxed and happy as they enjoyed the game together.

Though Swift has recently wrapped up a leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, she's already looking ahead. A source told PEOPLE on Thursday, June 12, that the singer is “really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season.”

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the insider revealed.

“This fall will be completely different,” the source added. “It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

According to the source, the last two seasons were especially hectic.

“The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible. It wasn’t easy but they made it work,” the source explained.