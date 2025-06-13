Bryce Dallas Howard shares how she reacts when movies flop

Bryce Dallas Howard on dealing with failure on box office

Bryce Dallas Howard got candid on how she deals with when a movie doesn't become a hit or do well on the box office.

In a recent interview with The Independent published on Sunday, June 7, the actress opened up about her perspective on success and failure in Hollywood, especially in light of her latest film Argylle not performing too well financially.

“I’ve never been shocked when something doesn’t work,” said Howard, who has starred in everything from Lady in the Water to the Jurassic World series.

“But I’m just an actor — you’re there to serve a director’s vision. If a movie doesn’t turn out the way that you envisioned, you can barely feel disappointed because it’s not yours. You’re not the person who’s building the thing.”

Howard’s approach to box office results is a far cry from how her father, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard, tends to react. She shared that he’s often more emotionally impacted by a film’s performance.

“It blows him away that I don’t do that,” she said.

Brycestepped into directing herself, already directing episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, along with the Apple TV+ documentary Dads. Looking ahead to her first narrative film, she’s clear about how she wants to approach the process.

“I’m gonna want to work with a director of photography who’s really experienced, because I don’t want to be the most experienced person on a set,” she said. “I really shouldn’t be.”

Despite the disappointing box office run of Argylle, which brought in just $17.4 million domestically and $96 million worldwide, Howard remains focused on the craft rather than the numbers.