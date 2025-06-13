Diddy's trial takes shocking turn with famous rapper named

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial has taken a shocking twist after a witness shared details of a wild night involving a famous rapper.

In court on Thursday Diddy's ex Jane spoke about a 2024 Vegas trip where she says she partied with a rapper his girlfriend and a male escort.

Explaining what the rapper was doing at the party, she explained: “He said he’d always had a crush on me.”

A woman who goes by the name Jane told the court that while she was with Combs he made her take part in sexual acts with male escorts even when she didn’t want to.

Her testimony is a key piece of the federal case. The music mogul is accused of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

However, Jane flew to Las Vegas in 2025 on a private jet with a famous rapper and his girlfriend. At the party, Anton who was one of the male escorts was seen having sex while the rapper and his partner watched. Jane flirted with the rapper and at one point she did some inappropriate things.