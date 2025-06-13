Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on Barry Keoghan split

The 'Manchild' singer reflects on the brutal nature of public breakups

Sabrina Carpenter is finally speaking out about her breakup with Barry Keoghan.

In a new Rolling Stone cover story published June 12, the Grammy-winning singer opened up about how brutal it is to have her relationships picked apart in the public eye.

“You’re like, ‘That didn’t happen then. That did happen then. You’re missing a few key details there,’” the 25-year-old told the outlet via Page Six. “People underestimate how tricky it is to navigate being a young woman, having relationships, and then having a bunch of strangers have opinions on them.”

Carpenter and Keoghan’s split was confirmed in December 2024, just months after their whirlwind romance made headlines. The duo were especially seen getting hot and heavy in Carpenter’s Please, Please, Please music video.

At the time, a source told People magazine the breakup came down to timing: “They are both young and career-focused.” But the drama emerged not long after.

Rumours of infidelity swirled after influencer Breckie Hill posted cryptic updates suggesting she had crossed paths with Keoghan. While Hill denied ever meeting the Saltburn actor, the backlash was enough for Keoghan to deactivate his Instagram and defend his young son from online harassment.

The buzz died down for a few months until Carpenter unexpectedly dropped her single Manchild from her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend. Unsurprisingly, fans jumped to speculate if Manchild was about Keoghan.

Through it all, the Espresso hitmaker stayed quiet.

Now, when asked if she’s single, she simply replied, “Am I doing the single thing right now? I’m doing the 25-year-old thing right now, whatever that means.”