Liam Gallagher opens up about performing with brother after Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher reflects on Oasis reunion after years of rift with Noel Gallagher

Oasis reunion brought forth a lot of emotions for Liam Gallagher who lost the band because of the feud with his brother Noel Gallagher.

The 52-year-old singer took to X and answered several questions from fans on Wednesday, June 11.

One of the fans asked Liam, "How does it feel singing songs with ur brother again? Like old times?"

The rocker wrote, "You know what it’s spiritual but I can’t help think about all those wasted years what a waste of PRECIOUS time.”

Another fan asked, "All eyes on you and Oasis again — pressure or just another regular week?"

Liam responded, "I wouldn’t do it if there was pressure I’m not that kind of soul."

Oasis was formed in 1991 and included Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan and Tony McCarroll, along with the Gallagher brothers.

However, all the band members left the band one by one and the brothers were left alone. After a feud among Liam and Noel, the band ultimately broke down forever.

Following an onstage fight with Liam, Noel shared his departing note on the band’s website, writing, "With some sadness and great relief...I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

Fans hoped for a reunion for years and the band finally came together again in August 2024 and announced their tour for summer 2025.