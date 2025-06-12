Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Girl Meets World’ costar Corey Fogelmanis reunite for TikTok

Sabrina Carpenter makes TikTok with ‘Girl Meets World’ costar Corey Fogelmanis

Sabrina Carpenter just brought a bit of Disney nostalgia to TikTok, reuniting with her Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis in a lighthearted video that’s making waves online.

Alongside Carpenter’s best friend Paloma Sandoval, the trio danced to Manchild, the lead single from Carpenter’s upcoming album Man’s Best Friend, set for release on August 29.

In the 20-second TikTok clip shared on June 11, Carpenter, 26, looked at ease and full of energy as she danced with 25-year-old Fogelmanis, drawing excitement from longtime fans of the Disney Channel series.

Their playful moment together arrives just in time for the eleventh anniversary of Girl Meets World’s premiere, a show that aired from 2014 to 2017.

Carpenter and Fogelmanis played Maya Hart and Farkle Minkus, respectively, on the beloved series.

Source: tasteofsabrina/Instagram

The show was a continuation of the ABC classic Boy Meets World, bridging a new generation of viewers with old favorites like Topanga and Corey Matthews, portrayed by Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage.

The TikTok wasn’t just a fun reunion—it also stirred excitement among fans who still hold on to the friendships and characters they grew up watching.

One user commented, “wait FARKLE??” while another added, “MAYA AND FARKLE MY SHAYLASSSS,” referencing the pairing’s loyal fan base.

Since their Disney days, both stars have continued to pursue their respective careers.

Fogelmanis recently appeared in the music video for Conan Gray’s This Song. He also took on a role in the Netflix series My Life With the Walter Boys, based on Ali Novak’s Wattpad novel.

Carpenter, meanwhile, is gearing up for her next big musical chapter. With the release of Man’s Best Friend just around the corner, Manchild is giving fans a taste of her evolving music.