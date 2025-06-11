'Dancing With The Stars' Sasha Farber, Jenn Tran break up 1 year after dating

Sasha Farber, Jenn Tran called it quits

Dancing With The Stars season 33 contestant Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran have parted ways after dating for around one year.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly Tuesday, June 10 that the DWTS pro and former Bachelorette have gone separate ways and are 'no longer seeing each other'.

It is pertinent to note that the couple had never confirmed their relationship in public.

The insider further spilled the beans on the dynamics between the two.

Reportedly, Tran who is currently a student at Florida's Barry University to become a physician assistant is “focusing hard on her studies and not letting anything else get in the way of her goals right now.”

E! News reported, "She also doesn’t need a man to be tied to her in the media."

Another media outlet broke the news of the duo's break up reporting that the 41-year-old and 21-year-old 'remain very good friends'.

Just before the separation, Jenn had relocated from Los Angeles to Florida to pursue her master's degree.

"I now live in Miami—just moved back, saw my first few patients the other day back in the hospital. I’m very excited."

She also mentioned that reality TV is 'taking a back seat' at the moment.

"No more hiatuses from P.A. school, I promised my mom," she explained. "But after P.A. school, we’ll see."

For the unversed, the two met on the set of DWTS when over a period of time she found a romantic connection with Farber.