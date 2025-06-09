Billie Eilish confirms romance with Nat Wolff with public PDA

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff make romance official with public PDA

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have made their romance official after months of speculation, as the pair were spotted sharing affectionate moments during a getaway in Venice, Italy.

The Grammy-winning singer, 23, and actor, 30, were seen kissing and enjoying the summer sun together, confirming what fans had long suspected.

Snaps captured by Deux Moi captured the couple during their Italian escape. Eilish, dressed in a green striped polo with her dark hair down, smiled as she snapped selfies with Wolff.

The actor, known for his roles in The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns, kept it casual in a white T-shirt. Together, they toasted with champagne while basking in the warm European weather.

In one particularly intimate moment, the two were caught in a kiss on a balcony.

“The couple were locked in a passionate kiss on a balcony, a scene straight out of a romance novel,” Deux Moi reported.

The outlet added, “Adding to the dreamy atmosphere, they were seen sipping champagne and soaking up the Italian sun, clearly enjoying a romantic European getaway.”

The officiation of their relationship follows nearly a year after the release of Eilish’s music video for Chihiro, where Wolff played her onscreen love interest. Eilish, who also directed the video, previously described the storyline as portraying an “inescapable connection” between their characters.

With smiles and relaxed energy on full display in Italy, the pair appear to be embracing their romance more openly, taking a step into the spotlight after keeping things private for some time.