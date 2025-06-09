Kieran Culkin fans react to his concerns over 'Hunger Games' debut

Kieran Culkin caused a stir among Hunger Games fans after a recent video revealed his candid and slightly nervous response to being cast in the franchise for a major role.

In a TikTok video, the Succession star was captured signing Glengarry Glen Ross Playbills when a fan excitedly complimented him that he’d make an "amazing" Caesar Flickerman.

Culkin’s response, however, wasn’t exactly filled with confidence. "I don’t think so, lower those expectations, please. Please do. I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that," A Real Pain actor replied, sounding worried.

Culkin’s honesty immediately sparked reactions from fans online. While many saw it as a sign of humility, others took it as a playful, self-deprecating joke from the Oscar-winning actor.

"He’s gonna eat, and he knows it," one fan gushed, praising the actor who is already halfway to EGOT status.

Another wrote, "honestly a less confident self-deprecating caesar flickerman trying to live up to his fathers expectations would be great."

"He straight up sounded worried [teary laugh emoji]," one user echoed, while another added, "Lower those expectations” [series of crying emoji]."

A third commented, "Awh he’s nervous."

Culkin is set to play master of ceremonies Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Stanley Tucci originally played the role in earlier films based on Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novels.