Mark Duplass from ‘The Morning Show’ talks about maintaining mental health

Mark Duplass from ‘The Morning Show’ talks about depression and anxiety

Mark Duplass is getting real about his mental health journey, sharing how he balances a busy career with the challenges of depression and anxiety.

In a new interview with Page Six, published Sunday, June 8, the 48-year-old actor opened up about the daily effort it takes to manage his well-being.

“It’s a really complicated system of making sure you get enough sleep, making sure you get exercise every day, making sure I’m being really careful about the medication I take, never to miss it,” Duplass said.

He revealed that he’s been on the same prescription medication for nearly 20 years, calling it “a very fundamental, critical part of my system.”

Even with a structured routine in place, Duplass admitted that some days are more difficult than others. “I feel like I gotta make sure I keep showing up and working and it’s exhausting sometimes, but what choice do I have?” he shared.

The Morning Show star has made a point of being transparent with his followers about mental health, regularly posting updates on social media. On Saturday, June 7, he took to Instagram to let fans know he’s been “feeling stronger lately.”

“A little lighter, more inspired, more energy,” he wrote, alongside a selfie.

“Better in social situations and with my work capacity. Overall, just ‘happier.’ For those of you who deal with depression, it’s like most moments when the mood fog lifts and you think ‘oh, right’ THIS is what it’s like. I forgot.”

He acknowledged how easy it is to forget the weight of that daily grind until it lifts.

“Because I do forget. It’s amazing how the herculean daily struggle to keep yourself from descending (exercise, diet, medication, therapy, meditation, journaling, etc) can become so routine. All just to keep yourself from drowning in the darkness. It can be exhausting and you don’t even realize how hard you’re working just to stay vertical.”

For Duplass, the good days come with mixed emotions. “I’m also deeply grateful to have these calmer, more pleasant days when I’m not furiously kicking just to keep my head above the waterline,” he continued.

“These days are awesome. And I wanna honour them.”

He wrapped up the post by encouraging others to notice and appreciate small joys, writing, “I hope you are finding the silver linings of hope and joy. And if you’re not, I hope you find them soon. In the small things. Morning coffee. Pet snuggles. A favorite song in your headphones at the grocery store.”

He also reminded everyone of the 988 Lifeline, noting that support is always just “a text/call/chat away.”