Justin Bieber's shocking weight loss sparks health concerns amid divorce rumours

Justin Bieber, music icon who has been facing health issues for quite a long time now, has recently opened up about dealing with noticeable weight loss and a mystery injury.

The 31-year-old singer, who worried fans with a recent emotional post online, looked much slimmer and was seen wearing a knee brace on his left leg while heading to a local spa for what seemed like a moment of peace.

A quiet-looking Bieber showed off his neck tattoo while wearing two hoodies, baseball cap, and green checkered shorts while keeping things low-key during his outing.

He finished off his look with a pair of blue sliders.

Justin has not spoken publicly about what caused the knee injury. DailyMail's representative has been contacted for comment, but there has been no response yet.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Baby hitmaker shared, "Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids,' he wrote in his latest post. 'Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have?"

He then slammed his fans' unwanted opinions: "That's not your place. God decides what we deserve."

After his post, fans quickly filled the comments with worried messages. Some called him out for what they saw as 'hypocrisy,' while others urged Justin to step away from social media for a while.