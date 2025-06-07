Pamela Anderson feels unstoppable as she embraces new chapter

Pamela Anderson, legendary star who was best known for her hits like Baywatch and Barb Wire, said she felt more fearless than ever as she embraced a new chapter in her life.

The 57-year-old actress said that she's having a fresh start. After her big role in The Last Showgirl she’s jumping into life with full energy and enjoying every bit of it.

Pamela opened up to PEOPLE: "I love being in the fight. I love living my life knowing that I can always do better. That just makes me feel alive. And to push myself to try new things. To sing and dance and act onstage, and make choices that are more compassionate when it comes to my beauty regimen."

The Baywatch star added, "Being an entrepreneur and working with my kids has been so fulfilling and so wonderful. I've never been so at peace, but also inspired and fearless."

However, the actress further shared that it feels “crazy” to be called an icon after all the ups and downs she’s had in showbiz, saying: "I don't know how anybody could identify with the term.

"But I bought my grandmother's farm, so to think that I was sitting here, probably where I'm sitting now, with my grandma having tea as a young girl, and to have had the whole life that I've had, it does feel surreal."

Pamela, who is best known for her blonde hair, said that she’s proud to take care of it especially after spending so much time in makeup chairs.