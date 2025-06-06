Charli xcx, Chappell Roan delight fans with surprise 'Apple' performance

Chappell Roan and Charli xcx leave fans speechless with shocking performance together

Chappell Roan surprised fans with an unannounced appearance at Charli xcx’s Primavera headlining set.

The 27-year-old popstar joined Charli as a special guest to perform the viral Apple dance during the Grammy winner’s set at the music festival on Thursday, June 5.

The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker appeared in a grey skirt and black top with a sweatshirt layered over it and oversized glasses as she expertly performed the steps to the hit song.

Roan also lip synched the song as she moved to the beat while the 360 hitmaker continued to sing.

The crowd went wild with a huge applaud for the Casual songstress as she was shown all around the venue on big screens.

Charli herself seemed even more energetic to see Roan as she screamed in the mic, “Make some f–king noise right now! Chappell I f–kin’ love you b–ch!.”

The HOT TO GO! singer is herself scheduled to headline the Primavera stage on Saturday, June 7.

During Charli’s set, she performed her 31-song setlist including Apple, for which she has built a tradition among the crowd to find someone in the audience to do the viral dance.