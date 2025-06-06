Benson Boone’s take on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour leaves fans in stitches

Benson Boone turned his latest TV appearance into a laugh fest, delivering unexpectedly hilarious takes on his music’s biggest moments.

The Beautiful Things hitmaker stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 4, to promote his much-anticipated American Heart Tour, and of course the host had to have some fun with the pop sensation.

During a playful segment, the late-night host challenged the pop sensation to sum up major recent moments in his skyrocketing career in just one sentence.

Simple in concept, chaotic in execution from the very first prompt. "The Grammys," Jimmy Fallon asked, followed by Boone’s quirky response.

Rather than summarising, he just let out a nonchalant "Ooh," causing the comedian to laugh and remind him, "No, not sound effects. I want a sentence."

Going forward Boone, 22, continued to fumble the format when Fallon brought up Coachella and the VMAs.

Then came Fallon’s mention of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Boone’s reaction? A wide-eyed, enthusiastic "Whoa!"again cracked up the audience.

The two continued their light-hearted banter, with Boone offering comedic takes about Lollapalooza and the American Music Awards as well, keeping the crowd in stitches throughout the segment.