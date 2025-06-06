Rihanna all set to up her maternity fashion game

Rihanna has recently upped the maternity fashion game following the announcement of third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the maternity clothing has been “a huge source of fun” for her and her partner.

“Rihanna has totally changed the maternity fashion game, she’s extremely proud of that and being pregnant again has inspired her to design even more stuff that pushes the envelope,” revealed an insider.

The source mentioned that the songstress “loves showing off her bump and her curves and she wants other women to feel that same confidence to flaunt their bump”.

Explaining reasons behind changing her maternity fashion, the source noted that the singer believes “pregnant women should feel sexy and empowered, that’s how she feels when she’s pregnant, that’s what drives a lot of her design ideas”.

Rihanna opened up that her partner “gives his input on her style too,” said an insider.

“He loves picking out outfits for her and he’s helping design some of the looks in her maternity line as well,” pointed out an insider.

The source shared that the couple have a lot of fun “bouncing ideas off each other and then seeing them come to life”.

“Rihanna sees this as the perfect time to grow her brand and celebrate motherhood in her own unapologetic way,” stated another insider.

The source added that the Umbrella hit-maker “sees this as a way to empower women, and the bonus is she’s making a killing off it at the same time”.