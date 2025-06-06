Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’ audio version out now

Sabrina Carpenter releases ‘Manchild’

Sabrina Carpenter is back with a brand-new single, and fans are already calling it a contender for Song of the Summer. On Thursday evening, the pop star released the audio version of her track Manchild, giving listeners a head start before the official music video drops on Friday morning.

Carpenter opened up about the inspiration behind the song in an Instagram post, where she shared how it came together.

“I wrote Manchild on a random Tuesday with Amy and Jack not too long after finishing Short n’ Sweet and it ended up being the best random Tuesday of my life,” she wrote, giving credit to collaborators Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen. Antonoff also co-produced the track.

“Not only was it so fun to write, but this song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life,” she continued.

“It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never ending road trip in the summer! Hence why i wanted to give it to you now — so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!”

She wrapped up her message with a heartfelt thank you to her fans.

“Thank you always and forever for listening,” she said, before cheekily adding, “And thank you men for testing me!!”

Manchild follows in the footsteps of Carpenter’s recent hits like Please, Please, Please, carrying the same playful tone and lyrical sharpness aimed at calling out less-than-stellar behavior from the guys.

The music video for Manchild is set to premiere Friday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.