Glenn Close reflects on parts ‘of getting old’ confidently

Glenn Close on factors of old age

Glenn Close is keeping it real and lighthearted as she embraces the realities of getting older.

On Thursday, June 5, the 78-year-old actress shared a candid Instagram video, connecting with her followers from what appeared to be a sunny Montana morning.

Dressed in glasses and stylish Erdem pajamas, Close laughed about her bedhead and gave an honest take on aging.

“Good morning! My hair is short so now my morning concoctions can’t be quite as dramatic, though that’s pretty good,” she said, pointing at a wild tuft of hair.

With the bright Montana sunlight framing her face, she leaned into a relatable conversation about beauty and self-acceptance.

“I’ll tell you something,” she continued.

“First of all, these are my wonderful Erdem pajamas but I’m sitting here being backlit by the beautiful Montana sun, checking out my face fuzz. Now everybody has face fuzz, right?

Of course, nobody wants to have the random hair sticking out. Everybody has those as well. If we’re really honest about it, it's part of being human. Peach fuzz and a little chin hair, part of getting old. Oh no!”

She captioned the video with a touch of poetic appreciation for her surroundings, “The aspens are trembling in the morning breeze as I start my day. #montanamornings #montanamorningskies #quakingaspens #montanasummer @erdem.”

Lately, Close has also been enjoying her time off-screen.

Just last month, she shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment with her All’s Fair costars, revealing she attended an “epic” pajama party thrown by Kim Kardashian.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the 11th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles on April 5, Close laughed about the experience and also praised Kardashian, saying, “We discovered that she'd never seen Fatal Attraction.”

She added, “She's a fun, smart, lovely woman,” reflecting on their time working together on the project.