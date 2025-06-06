Ed Sheeran reveals favourite song on new album 'Play'

Ed Sheeran offers inside glimpse into upcoming plans

Ed Sheeran is offering an inside glimpse into his upcoming plans amid release of his new album Play.

The global superstar, who previously garnered praise for back-to-back hits, including Azizam and Old Phone, is thrilled to announce his highly anticipated new single, Sapphire.

Expressing excitement about his new track, Shape of You singer didn’t hesitate to reveal that this was, so far, his favourite song on the album.

He said, "Sapphire was the first song I finished for Play that made me know where the album was heading. It's why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India. It was an incredible creative process."

In addition, Sheeran praised his collaboration with Indian singer Arijit Singh, gushing about the song's Punjabi version.

The video of the new song features Singh, as well as an iconic cameo from actor Shah Rukh Khan, with visuals of Sheeran performing on a rooftop.

Ed is set to take the stage at Portman Road in Ipswich, with special guests including Myles Smith and Tori Kelly, starting July 11.