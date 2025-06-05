'Materialists' director opens about casting Pedro Pascal alongside Chris Evans

Dakota Johnson plays young matchmaker in Celine Song's 'Materialists'

Pedro Pascal will be collaborating with Chris Evans in the much-anticipated romantic comedy movie, Materialists.

Directed and written by Academy Award winning screenwriter Celine Song, the all new film follows the story of a young New York based matchmaker named Lucy, played by Dakota Johnson, who ends up getting stuck in a love triangle.

Song, in a recent interview, revealed that she already had Evans and Johnson on board for the film. She was just left with the decision to cast an actor for the role of Harry.

She recalled having a deep conversation about the 'holiness of love' with the Fantastic Four star, which is when Celine realized that she found her 'Harry'.

The Past Lives director revealed what she was looking for exactly. "It was really important for Harry to not be a villain, or for him to not be a joke.”

According to Song, she wanted someone ‘who is completely loveable’.

“Because with somebody who is Mr. Perfect, the truth is that we're going to hate that guy. But the fact that Pedro is playing this character so vulnerably, we can't help but be charmed by and love. He's like an open wound”, the 36-year-old Canadian writer explained.

Backed by A24, the much-awaited rom com of the year is slated to release on June 13.