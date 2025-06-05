Justin Bieber's potential stake in Hailey's beauty empire

Justin Bieber might be entitled to a share of his wife Hailey Bieber's billion-dollar beauty brand payday if they were to split up.

According to multiple sources, the couple never signed a prenup, which could complicate matters in the event of a divorce.

The pop star, 31, and the model-turned-entrepreneur, 28, tied the knot in 2018 and have been plagued by rumors of marital issues ever since. Despite this, Hailey recently slammed "jealous bitches" who fuel the speculation.

Hailey's beauty brand, Rhode, was sold to e.l.f. Beauty last week in a deal worth up to $1 billion. However, she won't be taking home the entire amount. E.l.f. is paying $800 million in cash and stock, with another $200 million contingent on Rhode's performance over the next three years.

"It's highly unusual for people of their stature to not have an agreement that governs their assets," a top Hollywood divorce lawyer told Page Six. "But sometimes people don't want to do it."

Because the Biebers live in California, the state would have jurisdiction, and community property laws would apply. "If there is no prenup or postnuptial agreement, this sounds like community property to me," the lawyer said.

Hailey might not be entitled to Justin's "Baby" money in the event of a split. In 2023, the singer sold his entire music catalog to investment company Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

"If Justin's music catalog originated prior to his marriage, that is separate property," the divorce lawyer said.

The Biebers own six homes, including a $26 million mansion in Beverly Hills and a $16 million home in La Quinta. They also have a nine-month-old son, Jack Blues, and live a life of luxury.

"These two are traveling on vacations every two days on Instagram, they're running around with full-time security and there's no money coming in for a long time," as per the outlet.