Queen Camilla reveals hidden desire amid King Charles health woes

Queen Camilla has revealed her ambition to take over a key royal role from King Charles III amid his ongoing cancer treatment, as Prince William takes on more responsibilities in preparation for his future role.

The 77-year-old Queen has admitted she longs to share in a prestigious role currently solely occupied by her husband, King Charles.

Camilla shared her desire about "nudging" the King while visiting London’s Garden Museum, hoping to join the monarch as patron of the museum, which celebrates British gardening.

While touring the exhibits, Camilla said: "I have said to my husband and talked to the office as I would very much like to become joint patron."

The Queen wants the King to slow down as his cancer treatment still continues. However, William and Harry's father appears to have turned a deaf ear to Camilla's plea.

The King made his first royal engagement on Wednesday after turning from a landmark two-day trip to Canada, where he attended the opening of the country's parliament.

The King was in high spirits as he graced a special service marking four centuries since The Queen's Chapel at St James's Palace was completed. He also enjoyed musical performances from the Gentleman and Children of the monarch's Chapel Royal Choir, who are based at the palace.