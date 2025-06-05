Kristin Cavallari has dated Glen Powell?

Kristin Cavallari's fling with Glen Powell comes out

Kristin Cavallari found herself in the spotlight for more than just her podcast tour, thanks to a surprising reveal from her best friend, Justin Anderson, who unveiled her recent secret fling with Glen Powell.

During the premiere episode of Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour on E!, the reality star’s love life became a topic of conversation when a fan asked for an update at her Let’s Be Honest live show in Atlanta.

The 38-year-old star responded honestly, explaining that her focus has largely been on parenting following her 2022 divorce from Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children—Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9.

“It’s been a lot with my kids in the last year,” Kristin said during the June 4 episode.

“I now have them a lot more than I did, so dating hasn’t been the priority. In nine years when my kids are off at college, I’m gonna be all over the world with all the guys doing all the things.”

That’s when Justin, her longtime friend and celebrity hairstylist, chimed in with an unexpected confession.

As the crowd responded with excitement, he shared, “She recently went on a date with—she’s gonna be so mad at me actually—with Glen Powell! And I wanted it to happen so badly! Top Gun, b---h!”

A visibly shocked Kristin shouted, “Justin!” in response.

The story didn’t stop there. In a flashback clip, the two discussed the night in more detail, with Justin recalling how the chance meeting happened while they were partying in Greece.

“We were partying in Greece, and then Glen just came up,” he said, before Kristin jumped in to clarify, “Literally ran into me.”

Justin continued, “And then you guys had a really fun night together.”

Back at the live show, Kristin turned to the audience once more to make her position clear. “Okay, I have to go on record,” she said. “When this comes out, I had nothing to f--king do with it!”