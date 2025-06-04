Miley Cyrus’ boyfriend wants her to move on from ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’ fixation on ex Liam Hemsworth has eventually become a major problem with her current boyfriend of four years, Maxx Morando.

Insiders revealed to RadarOnline.com that the Flowers hit-maker has not gotten over Liam as she still brought up the actor at a May 6 preview event for her Something Beautiful visual album.

While talking about her Malibu house with Liam, the singer called it the biggest blessing she has ever had in her life – the former couple lost their house in a 2018 wildfire.

“When my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down, and that just led me to such magic and to have so much gratitude,” mentioned the 32-year-old.

However, a source close to Miley and Maxx told the outlet, “She claims she's moved on, but that doesn’t really measure up to the way she acts.”

The insider added that Miley “still gets upset” whenever she sees pictures of Liam and his girlfriend of four years, model Gabriella Brooks.

“You can tell she hasn't fully let go,” stated an insider.

Another source mentioned that Miley ‘is still so bitter about the divorce she can’t even fathom the idea of getting married again”.

“She says she’s in love with Maxx, but in a lot of ways she keeps him at arm's length,” stated an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that Maxx “finally had enough of taking a backseat to Liam and he’s drawing a line in the sand”.