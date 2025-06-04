Tom Hiddleston shares exclusive details about the future of 'Loki'

'Loki' actor delights fans with exciting announcement

Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston has unveiled what the future holds for his multiverse character, Loki.

The 44-year-old is currently busy promoting his new film The Life of Chuck.

In a recent interview at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hiddleston was asked if he will be reprising his role again in the near future.

TV host Kimmel added, “The last time we saw Loki, and you know, I have to ask you about this. I mean, I know you’ve signed some kind of blood oath or whatever, but Loki was holding all the timelines in the multiverse and..”

Before he could complete the statement, the English actor interrupted saying, “Still is.”

Tom’s response made Jimmy skeptical as he started wondering if it has anything to do with the upcoming Avengers film. “Still is. Okay. All right. That’s something. Is this going to be a major part of Avengers Doomsday?”

The Thor actor gave a little smirk and said, “You see, this is where I run out of rope, Jimmy. We always do this dance, you and me.”

He then confirmed his presence in Avengers: Doomsday saying, “I can exclusively tell you that I will be there.”

Directed by Russo brothers, the new action sci-fi featuring Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal, Hailee Steinfeld, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, James Marsden and others is set to release on May 1, 2026.