Justin Bieber shares rare insights on ‘love over loyalty’

Justin Bieber pens down new message about love amid backlash

Justin Bieber has been sharing meditative messages on different subjects for a while but his new one was centered around love.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 3, and presented his thoughts on “loyalty over love.”

“‘Loyalty’ is manipulative language,” the Baby hitmaker began, adding, “Loyalty is a duty, it’s an obligation.”

Bieber continued, “That’s not free will. Love is not a duty. Love is a delight.”

He went on to explain his perspective through the analogy of mafia, writing, “Please stop using loyalty to keep people around you out of your own fear … it’s hurting us. Mafia members use loyalty to keep people in their gangs.”

The Grammy winner concluded, “Let’s not perpetuate this manipulative language. Love over loyalty forever.”

The Sorry singer didn’t share what brought on the debate about love and loyalty but it followed an earlier post in which he claimed, “God decides what we deserve.”

Fans theorised that the back to back social media posts address the ongoing speculations about marital woes between Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.

The Biebers’ marriage came under speculation once again when he danced with SZA on stage and kissed her hands. Referring to the moment, fans wrote, “Loyalty is not a duty if you love somebody.”

Another wrote, “If you don’t love your wife, just say that damn.”

“You should be loyal to your spouse, just saying,” chimed in a third, and “I’ve always found that when men start preaching about ‘love over loyalty,’ they’ve already betrayed both,” wrote another.