Holly Willoughby's surprise return to ITV comes with twist

Holly Willoughby has shocked fans with a dramatic return- but with a twist-on a different ITV series.

The This Morning host, 44, has delivered several hit shows for ITV over the course of her impressive TV career.

Last year, she co-hosted the revived version of You Bet! alongside the popular Stephen Mulhern.

As the show prepares for its second series, it has been confirmed that Holly will not be returning as a co-host. Instead, You Bet! will see her making a guest panelist appearance, while Stephen takes over solo hosting duties for the upcoming season.

Other celebrities lined up for guest appearances include Rob Beckett, Josh Widdicombe, Zoe Ball, Rylan Clark, and Babatunde Aleshe.

Interestingly, Stephen previously spoke about continuing the show without Holly. Chatting with TV Biz, he said:

'I'm gutted she's not doing You Bet! with me, but I have had time time think about it and Bruce Forsyth was the first person to do You Bet! and he did it own own.

'Matthew Kelly made it the best show on the telly.'

Every time I have been interviewed and they say,'What show would you bring back?, I have always said 'You Bet!'

The couple's other show, Dancing on Ice was shelved earlier this year with no current plans for a new series, as revealed by The Sun.