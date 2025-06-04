Justin Bieber calls out critics amid wife Hailey's 'Rhode' news

Justin Bieber calls out critics for THIS reason

Justin Bieber is sharing an important message with his fans following Hailey Bieber's shocking Rhode announcement.

The Sorry singer took to his Instagram on Tuesday, June 3, to share a cryptic post about ‘telling other humans they deserve something.’

Bieber didn't specify what prompted his message, but he directly called out people for judging and overstepping their boundaries.

The 31-year-old exclaimed, "Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids. Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have.

“The audacity. That's not your place. G-d decides what we deserve."

Fans couldn’t contain contain their curiosity within as they rushed to the comments section to share their responses.

One fan commented, “God told me you need a social media break.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Brother didn’t you tell your wife she could never be on the cover of Vogue???”

Meanwhile, a third exclaimed, “I think you should leave God out of this and grow up!”

This follows Hailey's announcement that her brand is being acquired by E.L.F Cosmetics, which she celebrated with a heartfelt caption.