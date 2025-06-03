Sabrina Carpenter announces new song 'Manchild' release date

'Manchild' will be Carpenter's first new release since 'Short n Sweet deluxe'

Sabrina Carpenter has her sights set on a second song-of-the-summer crown as she announces a new song called “Manchild.”

After days of speculation, the Grammy-winning singer officially confirmed the single on social media after days of teasing, revealing it drops Thursday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

“this one’s about you!!” she wrote, alongside the track’s cover art, which shows her hitchhiking in a tied-up white button-down.

A 7-inch vinyl version of the single is also available to order.

Fans had already started piecing things together after spotting cryptic billboards along Interstate 69 featuring lines like “Amen,” “Hey men!” and “I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them.”

The Espresso hitmaker later posted a teaser video showing herself in the same hitchhiking outfit, failing to get a ride before sighing, Oh boy.

Manchild marks Carpenter’s first new release since February’s deluxe edition of her album Short N’ Sweet, which featured extra tracks like 15 Minutes and Bad Reviews.

The 25-year-old is currently on a break from her Short N’ Sweet tour.