Harry Styles sends fans wild with unexpected move

Harry Style stuns fans with his latest outing

Harry Styles looked amazing in his recent outing sending fans into frenzy.

The 31-year-old was spotted in London Sunday, June 1.

Styles' muscular physique turned heads as he ran errands around London wearing black jumper over red sports shorts, as per Daily Mail.

Avoiding catching paparazzi's attention, the As It Was singer attempted to go incognito with a baseball cap and oversized sunglasses.

To keep his look casual and comfy, he wore yellow, suede trainers and carried a tote bag from the National Gallery's David Hockney exhibition.

Netizens got so overwhelmed seeing the American popstar that they flocked to the social media platform to share their comments.

One X (formerly Twitter) user, @flowerrysue, gushed, "how am i supposed to focus on anything rn when he looks this beautiful."

Another internet user wrote, "If I had those legs I would also walk around in shorts every day."

"i’m serious when i say men should start apologizing for not being harry styles", said @axlsugar.

For the unversed, Styles wrapped up his Love On Tour tour in July 2023 after which, especially following the sudden and shocking death of his bandmate Liam Payne, he has kept relatively low-profile.

Last month, his appearance made headlines as he was spotted in the crowd when the new pope was announced, and Pope Leo XIV gave his first speech after securing the new position.