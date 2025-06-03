Hilary Duff praises Matthew Koma's 'curvy mind' in birthday post

Hilary Duff showered her husband Matthew Koma with love on his 38th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

The Lizzie McGuire star shared a series of intimate family photos, showcasing their journey together over the years.

The post features photos of the couple in bed with their daughters, a studio session, a family Easter photoshoot, and Koma's adorable moments with their kids. Duff's caption is a beautiful expression of her love and appreciation for Koma.

"I can’t compete with your compilation of words but I can share that every one of my days are comfier, funnier, sturdier, and more balanced with you in them," Duff wrote.

"We have celebrated a lot of June 2nds together and since slide nine we’ve tripled in size... I’m so proud of us - making it through some of these days seems impossible but you are always there to cook or pack a meal, keep us caffeinated, carry all the bags, let me add one more stop/plan to our day, have a last minute party, or add a new animal into our already pulling at the seams life. This wild house loves you."

Duff also praised Koma's creative mind, saying, "You have the most curvy/interesting mind. Truly enthralled and entertained to hear takes from it everyday. I’m lucky our kids are half you & dear god hope they get some filter from me. I hope all your dreams come true this year & and I hope we get a few more Ojai sleeps than the last."

The lovebirds tied the knot in December 2019 and are parents to three daughters.