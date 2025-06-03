Sam Asghari reflects on his relationship with ex-wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has recently shared insight into his relationship with former wife Britney Spears.

The actor and model revealed how he pushed Britney to have a prenup ahead of their June 2022 wedding while speaking on Trading Secrets podcast on June 2.

“I wanted her to have a prenup to make sure she’s protected,” said the 31-year-old.

Sharing his reason, Sam revealed that many people had taken advantage of Britney throughout her life, which is “very sad”.

Therefore, the Jackpot star stated, “I wanted to make sure that I’m the person that [didn’t] do that.”

Interestingly, Sam, who filed for divorce in 2023 from Britney, also responded the haters who believed that he took advantage of Britney’s fame.

“I never get mad at the general public or fans or people that are seeing your life from a distance, especially now that I’m not in a relationship for over two years or a year and something,” explained the Holiday Twist actor.

Sam noted, “Looking from an outside perspective, I see there’s an age difference, there’s a fame difference, there’s this, there’s that. But realistically, we met as costars.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor reflected on his career during his marriage with Britney.

“I turned down a few modeling things back then,” he recalled noting that those projects were associated with women and he wanted to be respectful towards his relationship.

“It was a very sensitive time and a very sensitive situation I was dealing with. So, I wanted to be very successful and things like that. So that was at that time. Now, it’s different,” added Sam.