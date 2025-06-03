Kristin Cavallari cuts out family member calling it 'best decision'

Kristin Cavallari, reality TV star turned fashion designer and entrepreneur, recently got real about a tough but freeing choice she made in her personal life.

The 38-year-old star, who recently talked about a health scare that made her get surgery on her breasts, also revealed she’s cut ties with her dad Dennis.

Kristin shared with PEOPLE: "I mean, honestly, and this might sound messed up to some people, but it's the best decision I've ever made, cutting my dad out of my life."

The reality star revealed the reason why she cut ties with her family, saying: "Such a weight has been lifted from me."

"There's not one day where I miss him. I don't know if it was two or three years ago, but I mean, I was an adult, let's say I was 35 [when I decided]. It was 35 years of buildup to that point," she added.

However, Cavallari is back on TV after five years with Honestly Cavallari, saying she ended things with family just to protect her kids.