Brooklyn extends 'shock' peace offering to David Beckham amid ongoing feud

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spark speculation with question shift

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have finally broken their silence regarding the ongoing rift with the Beckham family.

The 26-year-old, who has been under public scrutiny for his noticeable absence from family gatherings, dodged a question about the ongoing rift with his family.

In an exclusive interview with Glamour Germany, Brooklyn avoided the topic and shifted focus to his new hot sauce, Cloud 23.

He said, “The 23 stands for our engagement date and my age back then.”

Later in the conversation, the couple addressed the issue of outsiders interfering in their marriage.

Reflecting on how they protect their relationship, they said, “Ignore the noise. Keep your head down, work hard, be kind. People are always going to talk. What matters is that we’re happy together.”

This comes on the heels of Cruz Beckham avoiding his estranged brother by asking about his whereabouts to ensure they don’t cross paths.

According to sources, Cruz, 20, has reportedly inquired at the family’s favourite hangouts, asking, “Is Brooklyn there” and requested that the venues inform him if his brother showed up.

For the unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola sparked speculation after being noticeably absent from David’s 50th birthday party in London.