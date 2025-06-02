Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke opens about body dysmorphia

Cheryl Burke, Dancing With the Stars alum, recalls turbulent time at show

Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke got real about her body issues and mental health troubles that she has been facing over so many years.

The 41-year-old in a candid chat with Entertainment Tonight published Thursday, May 30 shared that she suffers from 'body dysmorphia' and 'especially as a dancer in front of mirrors constantly'.

She further mentioned that it has been like this since she was a little girl, "Even before my Dancing With the Stars career, my weight has always been an issue. I think what people sometimes don’t understand is it is a lot of work [and] it takes a lot of work and it takes a lot of self-care."

“I have to say, in the height of my insecurity and my body dysmorphia were weekly fittings on the show. I don’t blame the show by any means, but it’s just the name of the game," confessed Burke, "We’re squeezing into these costumes, and it is what it is. It would affect me to the point where I would weigh myself constantly [and] I would travel with a scale."

The American model admitted that her body insecurity had reached to such a point where she would equate the number on scale with her self-worth.

She soon realized that it 'could no longer continue' like this.

Instead, World Cup Professional Rising Star Latin Champion chose to prioritize herself and focus on body-positivity as well as mental health since exiting the show a few years back.