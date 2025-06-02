Brooklyn, Beckhams family rift: Major development unveiled

Brooklyn, Beckhams family feud takes unprecedented turn

The Beckhams and Brooklyn remain at odds with each other and with each passing day some new development makes waves on the internet.

The conflict in the family created buzz in the media after the eldest son and his wife Nicola Peltz were a no-show at David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration; rumours of the tension before the event had always been shut down.

With the 27-year-old adamant on always choosing the 30-year-old and Peltz choosing her mother while publicly ignoring her mother-in-law, it seemed that the ongoing feud in the family won't be resolved anytime soon.

But at this crucial time the men of the Beckhams family appear to attempt to reunite the family.

The fashion designer mother, Victoria Beckham put up pictures of co-owner of Inter Miami CF cuddling up two of the three fluffy cocker spaniels (Olive, Sage and Fig) that the family owns.

It is pertinent to note that the English model and the Transformers actress are animal lovers who have recently launched Peltz Beckham Foundation, a new charity dog shelter.

Not only does it appear that this post is a nod to the couple, but also a photo does which is of Cruz Beckham on whose knee a dog rested his head.

For the unversed, the olive branch has been extended after the shocking news of the musician son going to great lengths to avoid running into his elder brother in public.